Prince William reveals next destination for Earthshot Prize awards The 2022 Awards will be held in the USA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could cross the Atlantic to attend the next Earthshot Prize awards after Prince William announced that the USA will host the 2022 event.

Speaking on stage at London's Alexandra Palace at the climax of the inaugural ceremony, Prince William said: "Now, I hope you agree, that London and the UK has put on quite a show for our first year.

"So for the second year, we need to pass the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for all five of our Earthshots.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge presents an award for Earthshot 2021

"Where better than the nation that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago? "

I'm delighted to announce that The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022."

William also told viewers: "I hope everyone watching understands more about the urgent challenges facing our planet in this decisive decade.

"And I hope that our Earthshot winners have shown you that there is no place for despair.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might attend the awards in the USA next year

"You should feel inspired to act and to demand that the solutions you've seen tonight get all the support they need."

He also had a message for children and young people watching across the globe, saying: "For too long, we haven't done enough to protect the planet for your future.

"But Earthshot is for you. In the next ten years we are going to act. We are going to find the solutions to repair our planet.

"Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don't give up hope. We will rise to these challenges."

Prince William spoke of the importance of climate change and acting fast

The Duke then introduced Secretary John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, who said: "There is reason to be filled with hope and even optimism about our future. The finalists and winners that we recognised this evening remind us that we do have an incredible ability to turn the improbable into reality, if we work together."

