Prince Albert reveals Princess Charlene's return date to Monaco

Prince Albert has revealed that Princess Charlene is expected to return to Monaco before its national day next month.

Speaking exclusively to French publication, Point De Vue, the 63-year-old spoke about his wife's final operation, which took place in South Africa earlier this month: "She is much better. This last operation which concerned the nasal septum went very well."

He added: "We will be able to consider her return very soon. And I can tell you that she will be in Monaco long before the national holiday. It is not possible for me to give you the exact date, but I promise you will know when the time comes."

Monaco's national day falls on Friday 19 November this year.

It comes after Princess Charlene shared some heartbreaking news on Tuesday about her beloved dog. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas on Instagram, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."

The royal mum-of-two has remained in South Africa since May following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, meaning she has spent months apart from her husband and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Charlene's last public outing in Monaco was in January

Charlene spoke about returning home during a podcast, which took place before her last operation.

"I came to South Africa to oversee some foundation projects," she explained. "I was unwell at the time, unknowingly, and I had an infection which was addressed immediately."

She continued: "Unfortunately, it grounded me for some months here in South Africa. I've had my one procedure, it was very successful and I'm feeling much stronger.

"I have one more procedure and then I cannot wait to get home to my children who I miss terribly and I think if there is any mum out there who has been separated from her children for months will feel the same way that I feel."

