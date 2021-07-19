Kate Middleton's down-to-earth birthday treat for Prince George revealed The Cambridges' eldest child turns eight on 22 July

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their eldest child Prince George's eighth birthday on Thursday 22 July.

While the family-of-five traditionally mark special occasions in private, Prince William and Kate have shared anecdotes about their children's birthdays over the years.

Back in 2019, when she appeared in Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate proved she was very much a hands-on mum when it comes to celebrations.

"I love making the cake," the Duchess shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

And if the Cambridges' beautiful poppy-themed cupcakes and Mother's Day Victoria's sponge cake are anything to go by, they're in for a treat!

We wonder if football will be the theme of George's birthday cake this year?

George at his first England match

The young Prince got to watch his first England match at Wembley Stadium, and cheered on the Three Lions as they saw a 2-0 victory against Germany, taking the team through to the quarter-finals in Rome, during the Euros 2020.

An excited George was then taken to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium last Sunday with William and Kate, where he was spotted hugging his parents after England scored within the first two minutes of the game. Sadly, Gareth Southgate's squad lost to Italy in a penalty shootout during extra time and a heartbroken George was spotted being comforted by dad William.

In 2019, HELLO! exclusively revealed that William and Kate organised a football-themed party for George and his classmates at Kensington Palace for his sixth birthday, before the Cambridges jetted off to Mustique for their summer holiday. What a way to celebrate!

