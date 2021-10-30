Prince Harry sent Princess Diana costume photo by Meghan's best friend- see it here Daniel commented on the post of the costume

Meghan Markle's make-up artist Daniel Martin has revealed that he is planning to send a costume of Dior PR's Princess Diana Halloween outfit to Prince Harry.

Chase Leger shared a snap of himself dressed in the Princess of Wales' iconic black velvet cocktail dress with a string of pearls while walking through Manhattan, and captioned the snap: " Lady Di || #halloween #ladydiana #princessdiana #revengedress." Daniel replied, writing: "This is so major!!! Sending this to H!"

Fans were similarly impressed with the look, with one writing: "Obsessed with every ounce of this," while another added: "This is the best thing I’ve ever seen." However, others were less impressed, with one sharing the post on Twitter with the caption reading: "Yes Daniel, because I'm sure Harry would love to know his mother is now a halloween costume."



Daniel previously opened up about his friendship with Meghan, telling People: "Meghan and I, we talk about this all the time. I'm always going to be that person, how some people are, I'm always going to be Meghan Markle's make-up artist for the rest of my life. Which is totally fine because we're friends. I think if we didn't have a personal connection, it would definitely be different. It's wild that we're coming on three years [since the wedding] and I will forever get asked.

Daniel did Meghan's make-up for her wedding

"And I think it's not bad. It's because I've never spoken publicly about what it is I used on her [for the wedding]. That's always going to be the mystery. That's always going to come up, but it is all good. I'm just really fortunate that I was part of that celebration of my friend's wedding."

