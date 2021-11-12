Kate Middleton recalls Prince William's Sandhurst days in special new interview

The Duchess of Cambridge recalled her husband Prince William's days at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as she marked Remembrance and commemorated 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

In a recorded conversation with Italy Star veteran Colonel David Blum OBE, and ten-year old Cub Scout Emily Edge at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, which was released on Friday, Kate asked the pair about their experiences.

Colonel Blum reflected on the importance of Remembrance to him, having served in Italy during the Second World War. He revealed that he was selected for commissioning and attended the famous Sandhurst academy for his training.

"It was probably a lot tougher then than when my husband did it, but I've heard a lot about it," Kate said.

William's passing-out parade at Sandhurst in December 2006 was one of the first major royal events that Kate attended before the couple's marriage in 2011. The then royal girlfriend was joined by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as she watched the Prince's graduation ceremony.

Kate at William's passing-out parade at Sandhurst with her parents in 2006

Emily spoke about what she has learned about the roles that the Scouts played as part of the wartime effort, including helping with the evacuation of young children from cities, and taking part in fire watches and harvests.

The trio also discussed the long-term impact of Colonel Blum's own time in the Scouts, and the vital life skills and experiences that being a Scout can provide to young people, including building confidence, team-building skills and resilience.

Kate spoke to Colonel Blum and Cub Scout Emily about Remembrance

After Emily showed Kate and Colonel Blum how to make their very own poppies, the Duchess had a special surprise for the young Cub Scout.

This year, Scouts across the country have been taking part in activities to commemorate the centenary of the Royal British Legion, which was created by Earl Haig in 1921. The occasion has also been marked by the creation of a new Scouts' Centenary Remembrance Badge, an initiative spearheaded by the Duchess, which can be awarded to all those who take a meaningful part in Remembrance – including completing activities such as poppy-making or taking part in a local service.

Kate told Emily: "You're a huge inspiration to lots of young people," as she awarded her with her Remembrance badge for the activities she has taken part in, including the creation of a poppy display for her local church.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be among the senior royals to attend the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, as well as the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

While the Queen has cancelled her appearance at the Festival of Remembrance, Buckingham Palace has confirmed the monarch, 95, will be present for the Remembrance Sunday service.

