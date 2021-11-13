Meghan Markle's latest beauty trick that has Prince Harry swooning The Duchess tried something new

We loved seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex glow on the red carpet on Wednesday at the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York.

Meghan, 40, looked particularly glam – and it turns out Prince Harry is a big fan of her latest make-up trick! The Duchess' makeup artist Daniel Martin gave an interview to People magazine and made the revelation about Harry giving the seal of approval for Meghan's daring beauty look that night.

WATCH: Meghan Markle surprises in casual outfit at her home in America

Daniel, who is Global Director of Artistry and Education for Tatcha, explained that he "wanted to create this symmetry with her eyeliner" and despite the Duchess being "a bit apprehensive" at first, she did let him switch out the usual black eyeliner for purple.

Meghan braved purple eyeliner for the event

"I wanted an Audrey Hepburn -inspired eye without it being harsh with black, so I used purple," he revealed. "I just love purple and red together."

Daniel added: "He thought it was cool!" referring to Harry's reaction. Well, we certainly agree with that.

Meghan allowed her bold eyeliner to do the talking as she wore her hair in a tight updo. And what can we say about that dress? Wow.

The attention-grabbing red gown was designed by Carolina Herrera and featured a plunge neckline, a pleated skirt and a thigh-high split that ran up the middle of the gown.

Prince Harry approved of the makeup look

The dress was worn with slingback heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and she accesorised the look with a diamond tennis bracelet once owned by Princess Diana, Maison Birks' earrings, along with a poppy to honour Veteran's Day in the US and Remembrance Day in the UK.

As well as the newest addition of purple eyeliner, want to know what else is in Meghan's beauty bag?

She once told US beauty bible Allure that she uses RevitaLash Serum to make her lashes "as long as they ever could be" and also that her favourite mascara is Diorshow Iconic.

And the gorgeous glow? She told Beauty Banter that she prefers to wear Laura Mercier Primer rather than a foundation for a dewy finish. Heavenly.

