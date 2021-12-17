Meghan Markle keeps low profile on pre-Christmas solo shopping trip

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted enjoying a solo shopping trip ahead of the festive season and it looked as though she was doing some last-minute Christmas shopping in Montecito.

In photos published by MailOnline, Meghan, 40, kept a low profile dressed in one of her signature Massimo Dutti coats teamed with brown knee-high boots. She accessorised with a camel beanie hat and sunglasses.

The Duchess popped into Pierre Lafond's famous market and deli, which sells fresh food, specialty groceries and organic produce amongst a collection of cards, gifts and house-baked treats.

The mum-of-two is also said to have browsed the rails at children's clothing boutique, Poppy, and home furnishings store, Hudson Grace.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas as a family-of-four this year. The couple are already parents to Archie, two, and welcomed baby Lilibet in June.

The Sussexes purchased their Montecito home in July 2020 after stepping back from royal duties earlier that year. The family temporarily resided at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills home when they first moved to the US.

Harry and Meghan at the gala in New York last month

Makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin told PEOPLE magazine this week: "They are loving life as a family of four. They've struck a rhythm as a foursome."

Harry and Meghan made their first public outing after the birth of their daughter in September, visiting New York. They also attended the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in the city last month.

And the Duchess opened up about family life during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, saying: "Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting. Suddenly we realised, oh right, everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have that moment of, 'Oh, this is fun...oh, this is how it is now.'"

