Kate Middleton facing 'fresh start' from next summer – details Times are changing for the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge will experience a period of change this summer, royal astrologer and Princess Diana's confidante Debbie Frank has revealed.

Looking to what the stars hold in store for 2022 for the Capricorn Duchess, who tuns 40 in January, Debbie said that the mid-summer and early autumn months signal a "fresh start" for Kate.

"From mid-Summer onwards, the change in planet Uranus enables Kate to start creating a new home or personal lifestyle that provides a new rhythm for her family," Debbie told HELLO! "It takes time and requires a fresh start on many fronts, but by late October she's established firm foundations."

The "new rhythm for her family" and "fresh start" could refer to Prince William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, and his schooling.

Last year there were reports that Prince George, who turns nine next summer, could follow in his dad William's footsteps by going to boarding school. William and his younger brother Prince Harry boarded at Ludgrove School in Berkshire from the age of eight, before attending Eton.

George currently goes to school at Thomas's Battersea in London, which takes students up to the age of 13. However, if he is enrolled into a new school and starts boarding, his first term away from home would fall in the autumn, September.

Prince George could attend boarding school when he's a little older

If the Cambridges do relocate to Berkshire, as was also reported earlier this year, it's likely George would start off as a weekly boarder and spend weekends at home, much like Kate did when she boarded part-weekly at St Andrew's School near Pangbourne, Berkshire.

In June, The Daily Mail reported that William and Kate had been enquiring about schools for their children in the aptly named Royal County of Berkshire, as well as suitable nearby residences. Berkshire is where Kate was raised and the Duchess' parents Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor, a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian property in the area.

However, it was also reported that William and Kate would keep Kensington Palace as their official London residence and office, even if they did predominantly live in Berkshire.

