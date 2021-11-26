Queen Letizia's handbag contents revealed as she suffers major slip-up during royal tour The Spanish queen joined King Carl Gustaf XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

Queen Letizia suffered a relatable slip-up during her royal tour of Sweden as she dropped her clutch bag during a photo call on Thursday.

The contents of the queen's clutch bag were scattered across the floor, including what appeared to be a lipstick, as she posed for photos with her husband, King Felipe, and King Carl Gustaf XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

Staff rushed to her aid, but Queen Letizia kept her cool as she swiftly swept her belongings back into her bag.

The royal did not appear flustered as she then continued to greet guests alongside the Swedish royal family, although she appeared to have put her accessory to one side.

Letizia looked elegant in a grey Cherubina wrap dress with Prada heels and statement earrings for the reception in her honour.

The royals were posing for a photo call when the queen dropped her bag

The king and queen of Spain carried out a two-day state visit to Sweden this week with Letizia wowing in a number of outfits during their royal outings.

For Wednesday's state banquet, the royal mum-of-two wowed in a dark blue tulle ball gown from H&M's Conscious Collection, accessorising with Queen Ena's Fleur-de-Lis tiara.

Upon arrival, Letizia also donned a camel coat with an orange wide-sleeved dress, both by Carolina Herrera. She matched her accessories to her dress, sporting a floral headband from Cherubina.

Queen Letizia wowed in a H&M Conscious Collection gown

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were not joined by their daughters, Princess Leonor, 16, and Infanta Sofia, 14, on their royal tour.

Leonor is studying for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, for the next two years. She was reunited with her family in Spain in October as the royals visited the Principality of Asturias.

