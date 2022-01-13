Prince Harry's first engagement of the year revealed The royal has spoken openly about mental health

Prince Harry's first engagement of 2022 has been revealed, as the royal will be taking part in a virtual event with BetterUp on 3 February.

The royal is the Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp, a professional coaching and mental health, and joined the charity last year. For the event, he will team up with BetterUp's CEO, Alexi Robichaux, and the pair will discuss their "bold commitment" to the company's Inner Work initiative. They will also be joined by a host of guest speakers including Jacinta Jimenez, BetterUp's VP of Coach Innovation and a trained psychologist.

WATCH: Prince Harry hosts the Wellchild Awards

When the news was shared online, fans were ecstatic to hear about Harry's next appearance, as one enthused: "Yeeeeeeeeehhhhh....we love Harry working!"

A second posted: "Fabulous. Can't wait," while many others spoke of their excitement for the event, and confirmed that they had registered for the event.

The Duke of Sussex joined the company last year in March, and has previously revealed that moving forward, they will be working "more with service members, veterans and their families".

Harry is passionate about mental health

And during a Q+A with Fast Company, he spoke about how people quitting their jobs to focus on their mental health should be celebrated.

"I've actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren't all bad," he said.

"In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, and now they're putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated."

The Duke and Duchess have an exciting year ahead of them

2022 will be an exciting time for Harry, not least of all because the Invictus Games, which he founded, is due to return after it had been postponed twice.

The competition, which is an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate, will take place from 16 to 22 April at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.

The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018.

In January 2020, Harry also announced that the Invictus Games will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the first time in 2023.

