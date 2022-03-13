Why Kate Middleton didn't attend the 2022 BAFTAs The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were noticeably absent

The Duchess of Cambridge usually attends the BAFTA awards ceremony and walks the red carpet in style with her husband Prince William, who is President of BAFTA. But on Sunday evening, the royals were noticeably absent from the biggest night in British film and television.

Royal fans and viewers at home may have been wondering where the Cambridges were, but Kensington Palace previously announced on Thursday that the couple would not be able to attend the awards due to "diary constraints".

The ceremony, which was held virtually last year due to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, saw A-listers come together at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Rebel Wilson was on hosting duties and she was joined on the red carpet by other glamorous A-Listers including Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Emma Watson and Caitriona Balfe.

The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards celebrated the very best of British and international film talent. Speaking about her hosting gig back in January, Hollywood star Rebel said: "I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then. It's going to be so much fun!"

William and Kate at the 2020 BAFTAs

The 42-year-old even commented on her recent weight loss transformation, joking: "I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat.

"And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat... or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent. So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'Bond.'"

Rebel Wilson hosted this year's ceremony

She concluded: "This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as HARRY POTTER and not such as CATS. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure! See you guys in March!"

The last time William and Kate walked the BAFTAs red carpet was in 2020. For the Duchess' most recent appearance, she looked stunning in a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen with her hair styled in an elegant updo.

That year marked William's tenth year as President of BAFTA and he presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, who has produced Star Wars movies.

