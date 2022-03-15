Prince William greets Duchess of Cornwall with a kiss at Commonwealth service – video Watch the sweet moment below

The Duke of Cambridge was pictured sharing a sweet moment with his stepmother-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday.

As the royals stood by the entrance of Westminster Abbey waiting for the procession to start before taking their seats, William and Camilla were seen greeting each other with a kiss – a rare display of affection among the pair – while Prince Charles and William's wife Kate were also spotted in the same embrace.

The four royals, alongside Princess Alexandra, were celebrating Commonwealth Day by attending the traditional observance service in London. The Queen, who is Head of the Commonwealth, is usually in attendance but sadly had to miss the event, her first absence in almost a decade.

The decision of the monarch – who is based in Windsor and has just recovered from coronavirus – not to attend has been interpreted as a precautionary measure and a practical move around her travel arrangements, rather than a new health issue. She asked her eldest son and future heir Charles to represent her at the service.

The royals chatted before taking their seats in Westminster Abbey

Monday's outing was a big affair for the royal family as Commonwealth Day has not been celebrated in person since 2020. Camilla looked lovely in a purple wool and velvet coat dress by Fiona Clare, and a hat by Philip Treacy, while Kate nailed her royal blue outfit.

The mother-of-three opted for a tailored blue coat dress by Catherine Walker London and accessorised with her sapphire diamond jewellery set. She wore her hair in a long, loose style with perfectly coiffed curls.

The traditional service celebrated Commonwealth Day

The theme of this year's service was 'Delivering A Common Future' – the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. It also celebrated Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year.

A highlight of the service included the Queen's Commonwealth Day message as well as an address by former archbishop Lord Sentamu, a reflection by young Tongan leader Elizabeth Kite, and special musical performances from Emeli Sande and Mica Paris.

