Duchess of Cornwall pulls out of Cheltenham engagement last minute as she focuses on recovery

The Duchess of Cornwall was forced to cancel her trip to Cheltenham on Wednesday as she continues to recover from a bout of poor health. Camilla, 74, was due to spend the day at the Cheltenham Festival and present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

However, Clarence House confirmed that the Duchess would not be attending the races. It comes as Prince Charles' wife has been making a recovery from her coronavirus diagnosis.

She has been left with a slight cough and it is understood she is pacing herself after her illness.

This is the second event Camilla has missed this week. The royal cancelled an appearance at an evening event on Monday when she was due to meet High Commissioners and Commonwealth Secretariat staff with Charles.

However, she was well enough to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with Charles, Prince William and Kate, and Princess Alexandra, earlier that day.

Camilla was on good form at a St Patrick's Day event on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Camilla also visited the Irish Cultural Centre in west London with her husband to celebrate upcoming St Patrick's Day. Paying tribute to the Emerald Isle, Camilla donned an elegant green 'Loella' printed silk crepe de Chine shirt dress from Samantha Cameron's designer brand Cefinn.

The royal recently opened up about her experience with coronavirus during an International Women's Day Event earlier in March. She contracted the illness just days after her husband Charles tested positive for the second time.

As she met with rowers Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston, and Charlotte Irving, the Duchess admitted that she was still struggling to "shake off" her battle with coronavirus nearly a month after it was confirmed she had caught it.

"It's taken three weeks and still can't get shot of it," Camilla said. "Probably my voice might suddenly go and I might start coughing and spluttering."

