Duchess Camilla looks fabulous in floral dress for latest outing - get the look for just £70 The Duchess of Cornwall rocked a striking printed ensemble

The Duchess of Cornwall looked positively radiant on Tuesday as she joined her husband Prince Charles at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith. Their visit comes ahead of the couple's official visit to Ireland later this month.

The 74-year-old royal donned an elegant emerald 'Loella' printed silk crepe de Chine shirt dress from designer brand Cefinn. Looking stunning in the bold printed ensemble, Camilla's preppy frock featured stylish gathered sleeves and a figure-flattering waist sash, tied together with a statement pussy bow neckline.

Looking gorgeous in green, the royal teamed her dress with sleek heeled boots, adding a cropped black blazer draped over her shoulders to guard against the spring chill.

We've always been enviable of Camilla's ever-growing handbag collection, and her chosen emerald accessory was a striking finish to her printed frock. The Duchess opted for a sleek leather clutch bag, likely from one of her favourite brands Aspinal of London or DeMellier.

Camilla looked radiant in a green printed dress by Cefinn

No royal lady steps out without her jewels, of which Prince Charles' wife opted for elegant gold accessories.

If you're looking to emulate the Duchess' floral look, her Cefinn dress is still widely available online. For those looking to recreate her look for less, Monsoon's 'Floral Embroidered Shirt Dress' is an equally elegant lookalike, retailing for just £70 - we call that a royal bargain!

Cefinn Shirt Dress, £390, MatchesFashion

Floral Embroidered Shirt Dress, £70, Monsoon

The Duchess of Cornwall's visit to the Irish Cultural Centre marks one of her engagements since coming out of isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

The royal recently opened up about her experience with coronavirus during an International Women's Day Event. The royal contracted the illness last month just days after her husband, Prince Charles tested positive for the second time.

The royal couple enjoyed Guinness at the Irish Cultural Centre

As she met with rowers Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston, and Charlotte Irving, the Duchess admitted that she was still struggling to "shake off" her battle with coronavirus nearly a month after it was confirmed she had caught it.

