Sophie Wessex widely praised by New Yorkers during 'wonderful' royal visit The Countess has been in New York this week

Sophie Wessex is set to return back to the UK on Thursday after a hugely successful visit to New York, which has been widely praised by royals fans across the pond.

During her stay in the US, her Royal Highness delivered a keynote address at United Nations Headquarters on upholding women’s rights in Afghanistan, celebrated Commonwealth Day, and took part in engagements as a Global Ambassador of 100 Women in Finance and, as many fans have pointed out, she took to her busy schedule with a smile on her face - and some amazing outfits!

To mark Commonwealth Day, the Countess of Wessex visited the Queen Elizabeth II Garden, and met Consuls General based in New York, as the Garden celebrates the historic ties of friendship between the USA, the UK and the Commonwealth. She also visited St George’s Society to meet young people who have benefitted from the Society’s Scholarship Program.

However, it was during her address at the United Nations event where Sophie really impressed the public, as she discussed the struggles women in Afghanistan are facing. In her speech, she said: "The crisis in Afghanistan has not gone away and the effects are worsening daily. The Taliban would have us believe that they are allowing citizens to go about their normal activities. We know that this is not true.

Sophie's trip was widely praised

"So while we welcome their announcement that they have committed to reopening schools to girls this month, and the return of some women to university, what we know is that the rights of women and girls have worsened… It is so hard to imagine how much has changed for so many in so little time – where once there was hope, with women playing a central role in society, there is now hunger, destitution and violence."

Praising the royal for her visit, one fan tweeted: "So glad she is upholding the promise to Afghan women to help them any way the UK government has the power to help these women. The royal family working hard on behalf of the UK government to spread awareness & implement programs to help the oppressed women in Afghanistan."

The royal is set to fly home on Thursday

Another person added: "She is such a great champion of women's causes and a very eloquent, knowledgeable speaker, very proud of her." A third person tweeted: "Sophie Countess of Wessex - a wonderful lady." Congratulations for the successful visit Sophie!

