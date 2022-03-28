Why Duchess Kate didn't publicly mark Mother's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge usually celebrates Mother's Day in private with her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But Kate's communications team also typically marks the day in public by sharing photos on the Cambridges' official social media accounts.

This year, however, fans who may have been expecting an update from the Duchess will have been left slightly disappointed after no such post was uploaded.

William and Kate have spent eight days on a non-stop royal tour of the Caribbean in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, starting their visit in Belize and travelling on to Jamaica and the Bahamas. But on Sunday, the royals were reunited with their young children as they finally arrived back in the UK.

The couple were most likely enjoying some respite and downtime at home with their children, who are also on their Easter holidays, and were celebrating their reunion and Mother's Day in private, rather than broadcasting their festivities on social media.

The Cambridges' most recent post on Sunday was also dedicated to their tour and reiterated William's important remarks about how the future of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas is an issue for their people to decide on - and not the British monarchy's. The future King also emphasised that he and Kate are dedicated to serving the Commonwealth, whose head is his grandmother the Queen.

William and Kate shared a poignant post about their royal tour in lieu of marking Mother's Day

William's post, in part, read: "I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future...

"Catherine and I are committed to service. For us, that's not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have. It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world.

"Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind. What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can."

William and Kate wrapped up their royal tour in the Bahamas

In past years, the Duke and Duchess have wished their social media followers a happy Mother's Day and shared a glimpse into their own at-home celebrations. Last year, Kate was treated to homemade cakes by her children. The palace posted a photo of the Victoria Sponge cake that George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, had baked and decorated with colourful heart-shaped pipe cleaners, sprinkles galore and rich buttercream icing.

The kids also wrote personal letters to their late grandmother, Princess Diana, making sure to also remember her on Mother's Day.

Last year the Cambridge children wrote Mother's Day letters to Diana

As well as being reunited with their parents, there will be plenty of excitement for George, Charlotte and Louis as they are enjoying the start of their Easter holidays. The children won't be back at school until the end of April so it's likely they'll spend time at their country house, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk as they usually do during term breaks.

William and Kate are expected to attend Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving in London on Tuesday 29 March along with other members of the royal family. But they could choose to head to their country bolthole shortly after for a well-deserved break following their busy Caribbean tour.

