How Kate Middleton will celebrate Mother's Day with George, Charlotte and Louis

Mother's Day is being celebrated in the UK this Sunday and one household that are sure to join in the festivities are the Cambridges.

Prince William and Kate usually mark the day in private with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, although in the past they have given their social media followers a glimpse into how they've celebrated.

It's likely they'll acknowledge the day on Twitter and Instagram as they usually do, wishing their followers a happy Mother's Day.

WATCH: William and Kate kick off their Bahamas tour

But at home, they'll be celebrating privately at Kensington Palace. The couple are arriving back in London on Sunday morning following their Caribbean tour, just in time to have Mother's Day with their children.

George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three – with the help of Prince William and their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo – will most likely have something special planned for Kate.

George, Charlotte and Louis made a Mother's Day cake for Kate last year

Last year, the couple posted a photo of a Victoria Sponge cake that the kids had made for the Duchess, hand-decorated with buttercream icing, sprinkles and colourful pipe cleaners shaped into hearts.

William and Kate also made sure their children remember their late paternal grandmother, Princess Diana, on this day. The kids wrote sweet letters and drew pictures for their Granny Diana, with George's note reading: "Dear Granny Diana, Happy happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxx."

The kids also write letters to Granny Diana on Mother's Day

The young future King had also drawn a beautiful picture of a sunset, trees and birds flying in the sky.

The second letter, featuring a love heart drawing and animal stickers, was written by Charlotte and read: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day, I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxx." The third letter was of an adorable love heart drawing from Louis and was accompanied by his name.

