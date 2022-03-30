Why today is particularly emotional for the Queen Her Majesty will be reminiscing about her late mother

It's a bittersweet day for the Queen and her family, as Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of her mother Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon's death.

The Queen Mother died peacefully aged 101, on 30 March 2002, with the monarch, her only surviving daughter, at her side.

It's been an emotional week for the Queen who attended the memorial service of her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday – the same location as her mother's funeral. Huge crowds watched the funeral procession on 9 April 2002 as the Queen Mother's coffin was transported from St James' Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Queen and her mother were very close, and it's said that Her Majesty often confided in her over the years. The pair were known for their shared love of horses and horse racing.

Born Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon on 4 August 1900, she became Queen consort following the abdication of her brother-in-law, King Edward VIII. Following the unexpected death of the Queen's father King George VI in 1952, the young monarch was said to have strengthened her bond with her mother.

The Queen Mother passed away at Royal Lodge, her Windsor residence. Her health had been deteriorating and she had suffered from a cold during the months leading up to her death. Her passing came just seven weeks after the death of her youngest daughter, Princess Margaret.

A popular member of the royal family, the Queen Mother was known for her joyful spirit, which earned her the nickname the "smiling duchess". She remained committed to her public life and active in her duties up until a few months before her death. The beloved matriarch outlived her late husband by 50 years.

Prince Charles at the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002

Buckingham Palace released a statement on 30 March 2002, which read: "The Queen, with the greatest sadness, has asked for the following announcement to be made immediately: her beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, died peacefully in her sleep this afternoon at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Members of the royal family have been informed."

