Zara Tindall's husband Mike shows off 'fave' accessory inside Palace - you'll be surprised

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall seemed to be enjoying the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday as Mike was snapped wearing his wife's headpiece in a hilarious photo.

Mike took to Instagram to reshare the photo, which showed him donning Zara's stunning red floral hat. He penned the caption: "Personal fave of mine! I defo need to wear more hats."

WATCH: The Queen arrives for the dual-beacon lighting ceremony

The former rugby player had reacted to a hat-loving blogger who had shared the humorous photo alongside the wording: "When the husband has hat envy."

Zara, 41, was dressed to perfection for the special occasion and wore a vibrant red ruffled dress along with nude heels while Mike, 43, looked dapper in a smart black suit jacket, grey trousers and a red tie.

Before attending Trooping the Colour, the Queen's official birthday celebration, Mike shared a stunning snap of the two to mark their stay at The Stafford London hotel.

Mike shared his favourite accessory

"Great start to the day, thanks to the @thestaffordlondon for having the family," he wrote. "Also great work by @westcontempeditions raising money for @gosh.charity. Really looking forward to the next four days and celebrating one of the greatest woman on this planet. #platinumjubilee #thequeen."

Mike joined his wife and children to kick off the first of the four-day celebrations in honour of the Platinum Jubilee. Thursday's events included the Trooping of the Colour as well as the beacon lighting ceremony.

The couple were dressed to perfection for the special occasion

The celebrations are set to continue on Friday with a traditional service of thanksgiving, which will be held by The Archbishop of York at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London.

However, the Queen will not be in attendance as she has pulled out of the ceremony after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday's parade at Buckingham Palace.

The decision was made with "great reluctance" after considering the "journey and activity required", the palace said in a statement.

