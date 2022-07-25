Duke of Cambridge interrupts his holiday for special reason William is a big football fan

The Duke of Cambridge has interrupted his summer holiday to send a special message to the England football team.

William, who is president of the Football Association, has congratulated England on reaching the Women’s Euro final after beating Sweden 4-0.

WATCH: Prince William visits England Women at St George's Park

He tweeted: "Congratulations Lionesses! The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way!"

He concluded with the letter 'W', symbolising it came from the heir directly.

England will play against Germany or France depending on which team wins the second semi-final on 27 July. The final is on 31 July.

As an avid football fan, the royal revealed in early July that he would be watching their progress during the Championships. Hinting at his summer plans, Prince William tweeted: "With an exciting summer of football ahead, the whole nation will be cheering you on!"

William shared his joy

Last month, the royal visited the pro athletes at their training camp. Sharing an image on his social media account, Prince William wrote: "This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity."

After dabbling in a spot of shooting practice, the Duke spoke to the players to express his immense pride. Speaking from the heart, he said: "I will be keeping an eye on what you’re doing and be watching the games with the children, and I'll try to come along where I can to give my support."

The Cambridges and their three children opted for a warm UK staycation this year rather than traveling abroad for the summer.

William visited the women's team before the championships

The choice to enjoy the summer months in the UK is also thought to be down to the major preparations the Duke and Duchess are making ahead of their expected move to Windsor.

William, Kate and their three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four are reportedly relocating from Kensington Palace for a quieter life in the country.

George and Charlotte are also expected to start at a new school come September.

The family are all football fans

The big move from London would mean the Cambridges would also be closer to the Queen who now permanently lives at Windsor Castle.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and also her brother James, live in Berkshire which is a mere 40-minute drive from Windsor.

William and Kate are expected to continue to use Kensington Palace as their London base for work.