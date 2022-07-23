Real reason Prince William and Duchess Kate chose a staycation this year The Cambridges are holidaying in the UK

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge have opted for a warm UK staycation this year rather than travelling abroad for the summer - but why did the royals make the decision to stay?

One of the reasons may be that Duchess Kate has a very exciting event next week which will see her compete with SailGP's GB team in Plymouth in a 'Commonwealth Race' against their New Zealand rivals, ahead of the final day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

Kate, who is known for being a keen sportswoman, will become a member of the British crew, working with the rest of the team to race the boat at speeds of up to 50 knots (more than 55 mph) in a friendly race.

Whilst in Plymouth, Kate will also visit the 1851 Trust, whom she is patron of, to meet with youngsters taking part in the Trust’s activities to promote sustainability.

William and Kate hinted their UK staycation with a sweet birthday photo of George © The Duchess of Cambrige

The choice to enjoy the summer months in the UK may also be down to the major preparations the Duke and Duchess are making ahead of their expected move to Windsor.

William, Kate and their three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four are reportedly relocating from Kensington Palace for a quieter life in the country.

George and Charlotte are also expected to start at a new school come September.

Kate loves to get involved with sports

The big move from London, would mean the Cambridges would be closer to the Queen who now permanently lives at Windsor Castle.

Kate parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and also her brother James, live in Berkshire which is a mere 40-minute drive from Windsor.

While the family will live in Windsor, William and Kate will continue to use Kensington Palace as their London base for work.

The Cambridges currently reside at their Kensington Palace apartment

Whilst the exact location of the family-of-five's holiday is yet to be revealed, royal fans did get a hint of their stunning getaway as William and Kate released a special beachside portrait of their son who turned nine on Friday.

The adorable new photo, which was taken by mum Kate earlier in the month, saw the youngster posing in a blue shirt.

Royal watchers all said the same thing about the stunning portrait, likening the young Prince to his father Prince William.

On the photo shared to Instagram, one follower penned: ""Wow he looks just like his Dad." A second wrote: "He looks just like William to me! Beautiful boy. Happy Birthday PG."

A third wrote: "What a fantastic photo! George looks so much like his dad." A fourth added: "Wow, a little William, spitting image."

