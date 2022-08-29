Prince Charles spares Princess Anne's blushes after precious medals go missing The Prince of Wales saved the day

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne's priceless medals have dramatically gone missing, according to a report by The Sun.

The Princess Royal had accumulated an impressive collection of honours from countries such as Japan, Canada and New Zealand and now the 13 medals are thought to have been misplaced.

One of the precious pieces within the range is the Order of Logohu, which was given to Anne in 2005 in Papua New Guinea. During a recent visit to the country, amid the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the royal was left with no choice but to wear Prince Charles' medal in its place – with no one noticing.

He is the only other person in the world to have the exact same medal, so it was thanks to the Prince that Anne didn't offend her hosts.

The late Prince Philip's medals, similar to Anne's that are lost

It is believed the issue arose as a result of the ongoing renovations at Buckingham palace, as the medals were boxed up but haven't been seen since.

Perhaps once the multi-year project is complete, the box of medals will resurface, and we bet no one will be more relieved than Anne herself who takes her royal duties very seriously. The Princess often gets coined as the 'hardest working royal' due to the volume of official engagement she attends each year.

Despite being 17th in line to the throne, Anne's role within the royal family is a prominent one, and she prides herself on that. Since Her Majesty has pared back her own engagements due to mobility issues, Anne has taken on even more responsibility on the world stage.

The Princess Royal celebrated her birthday this month

Earlier this month, it was Anne's 72nd birthday, and her brother Charles penned a sweet message to mark the occasion. The online post read: "Happy birthday to The Princess Royal!". The message was shared alongside a photo of Anne looking lovely in a lilac ensemble.

The candid portrait was taken at the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace back in May.

