Meghan Markle and Prince Harry praise activists for making world safer for Archie and Lilibet Duke and Duchess of Sussex share statement on Archewell website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked young online safety activists for making the world "safer" for their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

In a post on the website of their foundation Archewell, Meghan and Harry congratulated young people in California who supported the Design It For Us campaign which raised awareness for a new policy aimed at ensuring youngsters are safer online.

They wrote: "We’re so encouraged to see the next generation stand up, speak up, and push for a better digital environment for themselves and their peers.

"We are equally encouraged to see our public leaders actively respond to the reality and scope of online harms."

"As parents of two young children in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex extend their deep gratitude to these young advocates, their supporters, and all the leaders who listened to them and acted," they added.

"Your tireless dedication will help make the internet a safer, more hopeful place."

The pair stepped back as working royals in 2021

Meghan and Harry are raising three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet in Montecito, California, two hours north of Los Angeles.

Known legally as Assembly Bill 2273, or the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, the bill passed unanimously in the California State Assembly and Senate this week.

Meghan with a newborn Archie in 2019

The Governor now needs to sign it into law. It requires "companies to prioritize the safety and privacy of children on any digital product or service that children in California are likely to access".

Their message comes as the pair are set to visit the UK, where they will attend the One Young World Manchester Summit on September 5 before flying to Germany for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf One Year To Go ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess will then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2022 in London on September 8. It is not thought that they will visit the Queen in Balmoral nor bring their children.