The Queen delays Privy Council meeting following medical advice The Queen has been suffering from ongoing mobility issues

The Queen has been forced to delay a virtual meeting of the Privy Council, which was due to be held on Wednesday, on medical grounds.

The 96-year-old monarch had a busy Tuesday in which she accepted the resignation of prime minister Boris Johnson before appointing Liz Truss as his successor. In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest."

"This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

The virtual meeting would have seen the new prime minister take her oath as First Lord of the Treasury as well as members of the Cabinet accepting their positions; those who weren't already members of the Privy Council would be appointed to it.

The Queen will be remaining at Balmoral Castle and she will not be required to stay at hospital.

During Tuesday, the new prime minister was late in arriving for her audience with the monarch, which was due to start at 12.10pm.

Ms Truss's plane had a difficult landing at Aberdeen Airport due to adverse weather conditions which slightly impacted the day's schedule.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace later confirmed: "The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Prior to meeting with the new premier, the Queen spent time privately with Boris Johnson, as he formally tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which Her Majesty was "graciously pleased to accept".

