Elton John pauses concert for emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Sir Elton John paused his show in Toronto on Thursday night to pay an emotional tribute to the Queen following her death aged 96.

The 75-year-old musician praised the monarch's "inspiring presence" as he addressed the crowd before performing his hit, Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, while images of the smiling Queen, who was dressed in a bright purple coat and hat, were displayed on the screens.

During his tribute, Elton said: "She was an inspiring presence to be around… she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and a genuine caring warmth.

"I'm 75 and she's been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore, but I'm glad she's at peace, and I'm glad she's at rest and she deserves it."

He added: "She worked bloody hard. I send my love to her family. She'll be missed… but we'll celebrate her life tonight with you, OK?"

Following the news of the Queen's death, Elton also took to social media to share his sadness over her passing. "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing," he wrote.

"She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moment with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and was head of state for 69 years. Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8

Her loved ones, including her son Charles, now King Charles III, and grandson Prince William, had travelled to Scotland to be by her side after doctors expressed fresh concern for her health.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The announcement was also officially posted to the railings outside Buckingham Palace by aides dressed in black, while the Union flag was lowered to half-mast.

