Meghan Markle makes major cancellations ahead of the Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle has canceled a lineup of major appearances ahead of the late Queen's funeral.

The Duchess, 41, was due to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on September 20, the same day she and Prince Harry were set to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to Page Six.

The publication also reported that the latest episode of Meghan's newly launched podcast Archetypes, which is scheduled to air on Tuesday, has also been postponed.

The announcement came after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan would be extending their UK stay following the death of the Queen on Thursday.

The pair were due to appear at the UN General Assembly

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, shared the news, explaining: "We understand that Harry and Meghan will be staying in the UK until after the funeral. It's fair to say that they obviously want to be present for the Queen and pay tribute to her."

Prince Harry, who had an incredibly special bond with Her Majesty, was seen leaving Balmoral in a Range Rover, shortly after 8am on Friday morning.

The Duke and Duchess flew over from the US last Saturday ahead of a busy schedule of charity events but it was during the WellChild awards, where the Duke and Duchess were set to appear on Thursday, that the news broke of Her Majesty's passing.

HELLO! were in attendance at the ceremony, and after the news was announced by Buckingham Palace, Gaby Roslin took to the stage.

Harry flew commercial back to England

The room of around 250 people fell silent, all music was canceled other than a moving rendition of the National Anthem performed by sopranos Camilla Kerslake and Natalie Rushdie as a mark of respect for Her Majesty.

As part of their European tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to make an appearance at Thursday's ceremony to commemorate the most inspiring children and young people currently battling serious or complex medical issues.

Harry has been a patron of the charity since 2007 and always gives an emotional speech at the ceremony.

