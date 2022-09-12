Sophie Wessex is the picture of elegance for sombre family event The royal looked elegant alongside husband Prince Edward

The Countess of Wessex looked smart yet sombre as she arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday. The royal stepped out alongside her family, including her husband Prince Edward, looking sophisticated in a custom-made Emilia Wickstead dress with a beautiful silhouette.

Countess Sophie dressed aptly for the occasion in the number, which featured a high neck, short sleeves, a sleek fit and a fit and flare skirt. The mother-of-two completed her all-black attire with a pair of black slingback pumps and accessorised with silver jewellery.

The royal wore her blonde hair scraped back into an intricate ponytail and opted for a natural makeup blend. A radiant skin tone, a flutter of subtle mascara and a rose pink lip made for a low-key beauty concoction.

A pair of simple stud earrings, a cross pendant necklace and a silver bangle added a glimmer of sparkle to her ebony aesthetic.

Sophie wore an Emilia Wickstead dress

Royal fans loved Sophie's timeless look and were quick to praise the countess on her choice of outfit online. "She's so classy," one user commented, while another said: "I can't describe how much I admire Sophie, Countess of Wessex. She's so hardworking and dutiful. She's so graceful and chic."

The royal was joined by other members of her family

Sophie recently reunited with her family as they stopped to view tributes to the Queen outside Balmoral. The royal looked emotional as she spoke to members of the public and viewed the many bouquets of flowers left in honour of the monarch.

They were joined for the walkabout by the daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who touchingly held on to her mother's hand as they walked towards the crowd.

For the occasion, Countess Sophie donned a black Prada dress featuring mid-length sleeves, a round neck, a belted silhouette and a knee-length fit. She wore her blonde hair down loose and completed her apt attire with a pair of black tights and black low heels.

