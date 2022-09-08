Countess Wessex pictured looking downcast arriving at the Queen's bedside The royal has arrived at Balmoral

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have arrived at the Queen's Balmoral estate to be by her bedside amid worrying health reports.

Sophie looked sombre as she arrived at the Scottish estate, pictured alongside her husband Prince Edward, as well as Prince William and Prince Andrew.

WATCH: Royal family members arrive in Balmoral

Shortly before 4pm, an aircraft carrying the four members of the royal family landed at Aberdeen and they arrived at the estate shortly before 5pm.

It has been reported that Prince Charles and Princess Anne were already with the Queen prior to the other family members arriving, due to them having had engagements in Scotland.

Countess Wessex looked sombre on Thursday

It is understood that Prince Harry is making his own way to Balmoral separately but has been in co-ordination with other family members. Meghan Markle is not thought to be travelling with her husband. It is understood she will remain in London, but will not attend the WellChild Awards.

An official statement shared on Thursday confirmed: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Queen's four children were by her side

Well wishes have been sent from many people, including the new Prime Minister Liz Truss who released a statement in light of the news, after she met the Queen on Tuesday saying: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, meanwhile, told MPs: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

