The reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delayed their tribute to the Queen The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in London until Her Majesty’s funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan paid a touching tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on Monday, a day after it was initially expected to be released. The couple were expected to release a statement on Sunday, a day after the Prince of Wales' but it was held back until Monday morning, when it was released via their website, Archwell.

So why was the message held back for an extra day? It is thought that the timing of this tribute followed protocol and was held an extra day out of respect for the anniversary of September 11th.

The message, written by Prince Harry, read: "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’

The couple will stay in London until the Queen's funeral

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

The couple delayed the statement 'out of respect'

Prince Harry and Meghan were visiting the UK at the same time the Queen passed away, and have confirmed that they will be staying in the country until her funeral. The pair were reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales for an appearance in Windsor at the weekend.

Prince William personally extended the invitation to Harry and Meghan. It is the first time the warring brothers William and Harry have been seen together since the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue last July, and the four of them greeted well-wishers before viewing the flowers paid for Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

