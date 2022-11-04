5 times Princess Kate wore cheap earrings that look so expensive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales is known for many things; her lovely nature, devotion to the royal family, being a great mother, and of course, being a style icon.

We love how she accessories her outfits; from fabulous shoes and bags to lucious jewellery. Speaking of jewellery, the mother-of-three sometimes really surprises us with earrings; she has worn cheap pairs quite a few times, and when we say cheap, we mean cheap - under £10! Who would have thought it?

On Thursday, Kate visited Scarborough, wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a turtleneck beige knitted dress featuring long sleeves, a figure-skimming fit and finished with a tan Boden belt.

Kate wearing £5 Accessorize earrings

She added Accessorize's 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' which at the time of purchase cost just £5.

In 2019, Kate paid a visit to the RHS Garden Wisley, wearing a striking Emilia Wickstead floral dress, and a pair of earrings known as the 'Filigree', which came from Accessorize once again and cost just £1.50 in the sale. Wow!

Kate rocking £1.50 earrings in 2019

Kate made fashion headlines after rocking a pair of chunky gold twist hoops while giving a keynote speech at the launch of the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign in October 2021.

Kate's £10 ASOS earrings

A firm favourite of the Princess', Kate's £10 pair were from ASOS and you can still buy them today Although, there has since been a price increase to £14. Boo!

Kate in 2019, wearing £8 Accessorize earrings

In 2019, Kate donned a pair of bargain pair of Accessorize earrings yet again when she visited her RHS Back to Nature garden. Unsurprisingly, the pretty £8 earrings sold out at record timing.

Also in 2019, Kate and William attended a special event hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan at the Aga Khan Centre.

The Princess of Wales wearing £6.53 earrings by Zeen

The Princess looked as stylish as ever, rocking a stunning teal cocktail dress by ARoss Girl, matching green earrings by Zeen which at the time retailed for just £6.53! We couldn't believe it.

