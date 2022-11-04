5 times Princess Kate wore cheap earrings that look so expensive

Laura Sutcliffe
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, always wears beautiful jewellery. Some of it is expensive, but some is actually super cheap. We round up the best cheap earrings Prince William's wife has worn.
The Princess of Wales is known for many things; her lovely nature, devotion to the royal family, being a great mother, and of course, being a style icon.
We love how she accessories her outfits; from fabulous shoes and bags to lucious jewellery. Speaking of jewellery, the mother-of-three sometimes really surprises us with earrings; she has worn cheap pairs quite a few times, and when we say cheap, we mean cheap - under £10! Who would have thought it?
On Thursday, Kate visited Scarborough, wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a turtleneck beige knitted dress featuring long sleeves, a figure-skimming fit and finished with a tan Boden belt.
Kate wearing £5 Accessorize earrings
She added Accessorize's 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' which at the time of purchase cost just £5.
In 2019, Kate paid a visit to the RHS Garden Wisley, wearing a striking Emilia Wickstead floral dress, and a pair of earrings known as the 'Filigree', which came from Accessorize once again and cost just £1.50 in the sale. Wow!
Kate rocking £1.50 earrings in 2019
Kate made fashion headlines after rocking a pair of chunky gold twist hoops while giving a keynote speech at the launch of the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign in October 2021.
Kate's £10 ASOS earrings
A firm favourite of the Princess', Kate's £10 pair were from ASOS and you can still buy them today Although, there has since been a price increase to £14. Boo!
Kate in 2019, wearing £8 Accessorize earrings
In 2019, Kate donned a pair of bargain pair of Accessorize earrings yet again when she visited her RHS Back to Nature garden. Unsurprisingly, the pretty £8 earrings sold out at record timing.
Also in 2019, Kate and William attended a special event hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan at the Aga Khan Centre.
The Princess of Wales wearing £6.53 earrings by Zeen
The Princess looked as stylish as ever, rocking a stunning teal cocktail dress by ARoss Girl, matching green earrings by Zeen which at the time retailed for just £6.53! We couldn't believe it.
