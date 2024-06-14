Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy glamorous date night in London - all the photos

Mike and Zara Tindall were the ultimate stylish couple as they stepped out for a glamorous night out together.

The sporty pair, who are parents to Mia, ten, Lena, five, and three-year-old Lucas, were among the guests at a special screening of tennis star Roger Federer's documentary at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on Thursday night.

Former England rugby union player Mike, 45, looked smart in a blazer jacket with white trousers and a matching shirt and tie, while equestrian Zara, 46, donned a little black dress.

Princess Anne's daughter teamed her embellished Rebecca Vallance dress with a gold metallic bag from Strathberry and Aquazzura heels.

She styled her blonde bob in a flicked out blow-dry and opted for a smoky eye makeup look with a slick of lip gloss.

Like most of the royal family, the Tindalls are big tennis fans and are regulars at Wimbledon, which starts on 1 July.

Federer: Twelve Final Days is a moving film, directed by Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia, documenting Roger Federer's last twelve days of his professional tennis career, which ended at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The Swiss star, 42, shares a close friendship with the Princess of Wales and her family, and has given lessons to Prince George.

See all of the best photos from Mike and Zara's night out in the gallery below…

1/ 8 © Getty All smiles Mike and Zara chatted and giggled with one another as they happily posed for photographs on the green carpet at the screening. The couple, who first met at the Rugby World Cup in Sydney in 2003, will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on 30 July.

2/ 8 © Getty A loving touch Mike lovingly put his arm around his wife as they arrived. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! the rugby star revealed of their family life: "We're no different to other parents and our weekends end up being about the kids and getting them to their sports. It's a mixture of rugby, hockey, swimming, gymnastics."

3/ 8 © Getty Sharing a giggle We'd love to know what the pair were giggling at during this moment! Mike, who co-hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, is renowned for his sense of humour and even made the late Queen Elizabeth laugh with his top hat trick at Royal Ascot in 2019.

4/ 8 © Getty Caught in the rain The UK weather is unseasonably chilly for June at the moment but Mike and Zara came prepared for all conditions.

5/ 8 © Getty Little black dress Zara looked stunning in this leaf-printed number by Australian designer, Rebecca Vallance, which she previously wore for an appearance Down Under earlier this year. But Mike has ruled out relocating to Australia, telling HELLO!: "We go to Australia every year for the Magic Millions racing event, and we try to get back to have lunch at the place where we met whenever we can. We love Sydney and have loads of friends there, so it's been an important city in our lives. Everyone keeps telling us we're moving there but we're not. It's so far away, especially when you have a big family."

6/ 8 © Getty Beauty look Zara made her blue eyes pop with a metallic smoky eye, keeping the rest of her makeup look neutral with a slick of lip gloss and a sweep of bronzer. She also accessorised with dainty gold earrings and styled her signature blonde bob into a flicked out blow-dry.

7/ 8 © Getty All in the details Zara teamed her evening look with a gold clutch from royal favourite - Strathberry - which the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are fans of.