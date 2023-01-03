Mike Tindall braves a January dip in his budgy smugglers

Mike Tindall had a somewhat chilly start to 2023 as he braved a dip in just a pair of his now-famous budgy smugglers.

The former rugby star, 44, shared the hilarious video on his Instagram account, as he and two pals dived into a lake to raise awareness for Doddie Aid.

WATCH: The moment Mike Tindall braves a dip in his budgy smugglers

Speaking to the camera, Mike said: "Happy New Year everyone, the first of January.

"It's not that cold, it's a little bit cold, we're down here at the lake and it's time for the Doddie dunk!"

Mike is taking on challenges for Doddie Aid

Taking off his waterproof jacket to reveal a pair of blue budgy smugglers, he covered his chest and joked: "Sorry, it's very nipple-y out here!"

Mike then proceeded to wade into the freezing cold water before diving in, while shrieks of laughter could be heard from the group.

In his Instagram caption, the dad-of-three wrote: "Great way to start the year with a little dunk for @doddie_aid #doddieaid2023 before heading to Cheltenham, was a little chilly in there!!! Now it’s time to get the miles in! If you are feeling active head to Doddieaid.com and join team barbarians."

Mike's Instagram account paid tribute to Doddie Weir

Fans took to the comments with one writing: "Bonkers! Wish I was that brave. Happy New Year to all of you xx." Another added: "Brrrrrr... Well done!" while a third said: You must be bonkers. Happy New Year."

Doddie Aid is a virtual mass-participation event founded by former Scotland captain, Rob Wainwright, that lasts for 6 weeks from 1 January 2023. Any exercise counts, with the winning district being the one with the most miles at the end of the event.

The event raises funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation which invests in research to find meaningful treatments for Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

Doddie Weir died aged 52 of motor neuron disease on 26 November 2022.

Mike was taking part on I'm A Celebrity at the time of Doddie's death, but his team shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, stating: "We know Mike will be very sad about the passing of Doddie Weir. Someone who meant a lot to him. On behalf of us all we would like to pass on our condolences to the Weir family."

The sports star, who married Princess Anne's daughter Zara in 2011, released a limited-edition line of budgy smugglers following his stint on the ITV show, to raise funds for Cure Parkinson's.

Mike and Zara were spotted at Cheltenham racecourse on New Year's Day with daughters, Mia, eight, and four-year-old Lena.

