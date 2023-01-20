Princess Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet poses for sweet family photo with pregnant wife Marie The royal couple are adorable together

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son Louis Ducruet has posed for a beautiful family photograph to celebrate his wife's pregnancy.

In the photo, Louis and his wife Marie are a smiling image of domestic bliss as he rests his hand lovingly on her pregnant belly. The couple are also joined on the sofa by their adorable pet dog Pancake.

The photo was shared by Marie via her Instagram on Friday.

Marie captioned the photograph "MY OWN FAMILY"

Marie and Louis announced they were expecting their first child in November 2022. Again, they took to Instagram to do this, and celebrated the occasion with another wonderful photo featuring their dog Pancake in a sweet 'soon to be big brother' T-shirt.

"An adventure is about to begin," Marie teased in her caption.

Pancake the dog is an important member of the Ducruet family

The couple have since published further insights into their baby journey, including another portrait of Marie which she posted for her 30th birthday with the caption: "Goodbye twenties, welcome big belly".

The pair also shared some images and a video from their gender reveal party in December. Pancake featured heavily once more as he dragged around the pink balloons which celebrated the news that the couple will soon be having a baby girl.

The royal couple are expecting a baby girl

Louis and Marie got married in July 2019 in two magical ceremonies which began with a stylish civil ceremony in Monaco's city hall, before moving to an elegant religious ceremony in Monaco cathedral the day after.

The pair have since shared rare extra glances into their special day on social media.

Fans of the royal couple were delighted to see the family all together again in this most recent photograph.

WATCH: Monaco's royal family wishes everyone a happy new year

Loading the player...

"This is magic!" one said.

"Beautiful family!" penned another.

One individual commented: "Nothing like a baby. You will discover things about yourselves you never knew existed- unconditional love, patience, wonder, your hearts will just open even more! Congratulations".

Meanwhile someone else added: "You guys look fabulous".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.