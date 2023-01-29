Carole Middleton's birthday plans with Princess Kate and family revealed Carole Middleton is set to mark her 68th birthday in style this month alongside grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton has revealed she is planning an epic party this year to mark her 68th birthday on 31 January.

The mother-of-three has decided to throw a celebratory bash at her £4.7million Bucklebury mansion instead of jetting off on holiday this year. Carole and husband Michael Middleton will no doubt be hosting daughter Princess Kate as well as her siblings Pippa Middleton and James Middleton for the occasion - which means Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set for a fun-filled family reunion with their cousins.

WATCH: Prince Louis' cheekiest family moments are so cute

Loading the player...

Carole wrote in her Party Pieces newsletter: "Is it just me or has January flown by? Which means it is nearly my birthday. I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours.

MORE: King Charles' coronation: When will we see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?

"If you've got a birthday coming up soon, take a look at my edit for inspiration."

Carole Middleton is planning a colourful family party for her 68th birthday

The Middleton matriarch offered further insight into what birthday bashes look like at her home, enthusing: "I love decorating with fabric bunting, as it's great to have a decoration that can be used year after year!"

Princess Kate and Prince William's children George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, will likely be reunited with Pippa's children Arthur, four, Grace, one, and the newest addition to the family, baby Rose, at the party.

Her daughter Princess Kate will naturally be in attendance

Carole and her husband Michael Middleton live in the village of Bucklebury, Berkshire, which is less than an hour's drive from the Waleses' new abode Adelaide Cottage.

The seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian property has ample space for the upcoming festivities, including a drawing room, a library, and 18 acres of land.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will reunite with their cousins

RELATED: Prince Harry claims he wrote Spare to protect Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

It is also where Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews chose to host their wedding reception in May 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.