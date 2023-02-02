Princess Kate joins forces with Roman Kemp for important cause – see photo The Princess of Wales has been launching her new campaign this week

The Princess of Wales has been pictured alongside presenter Roman Kemp ahead of the launch of the new film, Shaping Us, as part of the royal's recent Early Years campaign.

Princess Kate could be seen with the radio and television broadcaster in a video as they discussed the importance of mental well-being in our early years.

WATCH: Princess Kate shares moving video as part of Shaping Us campaign

Loading the player...

Kate looked radiant in the photos as she wore a sheepskin coat, a polo neck jumper, and gloves as she and Roman were photographed braving the cold.

In the upcoming video, filmed in Hertfordshire in January, Kate and Roman talk about the importance of mental well-being, relationships, and how by nurturing children in the earliest years of their life, society can build a nation of healthy happy adults.

MORE: Princess Kate re-wore a Jenny Packham dress for her Shaping Us campaign video

MORE: Princess Kate's unexpected response when she is asked for a selfie

Princess Kate and Roman Kemp have teamed up as part of Kate's campaign

The film Shaping Us will be released on Friday and has come at the end of a week's worth of campaigning for Kate. On Monday, she and her husband, Prince William attended a pre-campaign launch event at BAFTA, before unveiling the official launch at an engagement in Leeds on Tuesday.

The long-term project was launched by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and HELLO! understands that the Princess of Wales sees the early years and foundation as her "life's work".

Kate said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives.

Kate has been embarking on her Early Years campaign this week

"It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children.

"In these difficult times, it is more important than ever to help support parents and caregivers provide loving safe and secure homes for their babies and young children to survive."

Meanwhile, Roman, who is the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, has also previously opened up about his own journey with his mental health and last year released a BBC documentary exploring the crisis around men's mental health.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.