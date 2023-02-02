Princess Kate wins over young fans as she talks about her teddy bear! Watch Mum-of-three Kate has a great affinity with children

Princess Kate has starred in a heartwarming new video alongside some children from St John's CE Primary School.

The clip, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's social pages, shows Kate greeting the youngsters before revealing she is there to show them a new film – Layla's Story from her Shaping Us campaign.

WATCH: Princess Kate talks teddy bears with young school children

Mum-of-three Kate, who is a natural when it comes to interacting with children, can be seen winning the children over as she asks them about their teddy bears, including one called Barnaby, before admitting she wished she had brought her teddy with her too.

It comes after the Princess launched a brand new Instagram account to coincide with the launch of her brand new campaign.

The Princess has a natural affinity with children

As well as having the @princeandprincessofwales account to document all of Kate and Prince William's work, the Princess has set up a new handle @earlychildhood for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

On Tuesday, Kate unveiled the Shaping Us campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of a child's life.

Her new campaign is focused on the first five years of a child's life

As well as attending a special event at BAFTA with William on Monday, Kate carried out engagements in Leeds on Tuesday to mark the campaign's launch.

Behind-the-scenes images from Kate's day were shared on the new Instagram account, as well as the Princess's powerful video message.

Kate with her own three children and husband, Prince William

"Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives," she said. "But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.

"Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them."

