Why King Charles won't cut Prince Harry off after Spare book revelations

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, have been particularly strained in recent years, with Prince Harry divulging details of their disagreements in his memoir, Spare.

Harry also spoke about his seemingly complicated relationship with his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, labelling her "dangerous" in his book. Many commentators have claimed that a line has been crossed, but The Sun's royal photographer, Arthur Edwards MBE, reveals why he does not think Charles will cut off contact with his youngest son in HELLO!'s latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast.

Arthur joined HELLO!'s Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano and royal editor Emily Nash to talk about King Charles III as the countdown begins for his historic coronation, which takes place on 6 May.

Elsewhere, Arthur details some of their "serious confrontations" and why Charles is now his favourite royal.

Harry's memoir has become a best-seller since its release on 10 January. The book, which is split into three voluminous chapters, details his grief after losing his mother, Princess Diana, his ten-year army career, as well as meeting his future wife, Meghan Markle, fatherhood and their decision to step back as senior royals.

