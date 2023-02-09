Prince Harry's mystery woman Sasha Walpole reveals regret behind their 'tryst' Prince Harry wrote about their encounter in his memoir Spare

One of the questions surrounding Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was the identity of the mystery "older woman" who he lost his virginity to behind a pub, with digger driver Sasha Walpole stepping out last week and claiming she was the woman in question.

In a new interview, that aired on Piers Morgan Uncensored, she spoke about some of her regrets about taking the virginity of the young Prince. "The thing wrong about it was we were two friends and it should never have happened," she explained.

"We crossed the line, it was never intentional there was nothing before, nothing after. I mean inglorious? It's not really that glorious sleeping with someone in a field behind a pub when you are drunk."

She then cheekily added: "There is nothing glorious about being drunk and then copping off with one of your mates, in a field."

Sasha confessed to Piers that the reason she chose to come forward was that people she knew were being "questioned" and that she had hoped it would go away and she would be able to return to "normality".

The now 40-year-old also expressed her "shock" that Harry had published such intimate details about their encounter, saying she "nearly fell off the sofa" when she first heard the news.

Sasha has been speaking about her story

She also shared how the pair lost contact following their encounter, due to the outbreak of the foot-and-mouth outbreak and then her shortly finding who would become her husband shortly after.

In his eye-opening memoir, the Duke intimately describes how he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman. He claims it took place in a field behind a "very busy pub" and that the woman treated him like a "young stallion".

The surprising revelation comes after Rupert Everett claimed that he knew the identity of Harry's "older woman". Speaking to The Telegraph, the St. Trinian's actor said: "By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is.

"And it wasn't behind a pub. And it wasn't in this country." When asked if he was suggesting the duke had purposefully tried to cover his tracks to protect the identity of the woman involved, the star reportedly replied: "I'm just putting it out there that I know."

