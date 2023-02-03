Prince Harry's mystery older woman identified by actor Rupert Everett The St.Trinian's actor addressed claims made in the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare…

Rupert Everitt revealed on Friday that he knows the identity of the mystery older woman whom Prince Harry claims took his virginity in his highly anticipated memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex dominated headlines last month following the release of his autobiography, in which he confessed, amongst many other things, that he lost his virginity in a grassy area behind a pub. Rupert, however, has revealed that the royal has kept many details to himself, such as the true location of the encounter whilst also revealing he knows the name of the woman in question.

Talking to the Telegraph magazine on the day the memoir was released but was published on Friday, Rupert revealed: "By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is.

"And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country." When asked if he was suggesting the duke had purposefully tried to cover his tracks to protect the identity of the woman involved, the St.Trinian's star reportedly replied: "I'm just putting it out there that I know."

In the book, Harry recalls the meeting as an "inglorious episode". He penned: "I had suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity. Inglorious episode, with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.

"Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze.

“Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us."

The book shocked the nation when it went on sale ahead of its planned publication date, in Spain. In major bombshells during the memoir, Harry reveals what the then Duchess of Cambridge thought when he told her and Prince William that he was dating Meghan Markle.

Other big moments from the book, including Harry's last conversation with the Queen before her death and how Harry believed Diana was in hiding for years, can be seen in our full roundup piece of the biggest stories to emerge from the publication.

