Crown Princess Victoria: How Swedish royal overcame health battle The Swedish royal has spoken openly about her past ordeal

Crown Princess Victoria is much loved within royal circles and by the people of Sweden who praise her warm smile and down-to-earth nature.

But the future queen faced real struggles in past years.

In 1997, it was confirmed by the Swedish palace that the princess had anorexia. It followed intense media speculation and widespread concern when photographs were published showing Victoria in a sleeveless dress at the Order of the Innocence Ball.

It was a tremendously difficult time for the Princess – but not something she has shied away from. Ahead of her 40th birthday in 2017, Victoria spoke about her disorder in a two-part programme Crown Princess Victoria, 40 years on Sweden's TV4.

Crown Princess Victoria battled an eating disorder

The Crown Princess explained that as she began to support her parents in their work after she became of age, she started to put more and harder demands on herself.

Once her disease had progressed so far, she knew she had to get help, and so, she postponed her place at Uppsala University and travelled to the United States.

With husband Daniel on their wedding day

She explained, "In the US, I got professional help, which was really important for me. Just learning to put words to feelings and thus, be able to set limits and to not push myself too much, which I found easy. I wanted all the time so much more than I could do, or could be."

While Victoria faced tremendous challenges during her treatment for anorexia, it also led to a life-changing encounter.

The couple are proud parents to two children

The royal bumped into her now-husband Prince Daniel, who at the time was a personal trainer, while hitting the gym for one of her doctor-ordered training sessions.

The couple fell in love and were married on 19 June 2010. They have since gone on to welcome two children together: Princess Estelle, ten, and her younger brother, Prince Oscar, six.

