Princess Charlotte's £24.99 personalised bag revealed - and it's the cutest

We still can't get over how delightful Princess Charlotte looked at the weekend. A video was shared on TikTok of the Duchess of Cambridge disembarking a commercial flight on Sunday with Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

In the video, Duchess Kate was the picture of elegance as she was seen ready to board, styling up a practical, yet sophisticated airport-ready ensemble - a blazer, an olive green skirt and a pair of her favourite shoes by J.Crew.

Princess Charlotte also looked as stylish as her mother, wearing a beautiful blue dress that featured a mermaid print, from Boden. But did you notice her bag? The young royal was seen carrying a lovely little pink duffle bag that came from Treat Republic.

Royal fashion find Instagram FOUND by Bojana spotted the style, and said of the item: "NEW FIND! I believe Princess Charlotte's bag is the Personalised Kids Gym Kit Bag by Treat Republic @treatrepublic. It's a canvas bag that can be personalised with a small outside pocket (also visible on the video). Do you spot the letters on Princess Charlotte's bag? I definitely see a C!"

Charlotte's bag:

Personalised Kids Pink Gym Kit Bag, £24.99, Treat Republic London

The bag costs £24.99 and the website says of the style: "This stylish canvas bag that doubles as a gym kit bag or a handy carry-on for the little ones, has a roomy main compartment in which their football kits and shoes can be stored into.

Duchess Kate with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

"There's a small outside pocket that can store keys to lockers, their phones or pocket change. Personalise it with their name and surname to make it their very own - and potentially, to stop some friendly sibling rivalry too!"

