Prince Edward's latest outing sparks touching reaction from royal fans

The newly-appointed Duke of Edinburgh has been carrying out engagements across the country since becoming patron of the award to which his late father Prince Philip gave his title.

The royal family's Instagram account shared photographs from Prince Edward's visit to the East Midlands, where he met volunteers from the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, the youth scheme which is one of Philip's greatest legacies.

Royal fans took to the comments to congratulate Edward on his new patronage, with one writing: "How wonderful to see The Duke of Edinburgh! Congratulations and so well deserved!"

Another agreed, saying: "A quiet achiever. I can't think of a better person to carry on his father's legacy." A third added: "His father would be so proud of Edward carrying on his legacy, congratulations our new Duke of Edinburgh."

Edward carried out engagements in the East Midlands

The first image showed Edward wearing a khaki jacket and a flat cap, and some Instagram followers noticed a striking family resemblance.

"Prince Edward reminds me of his dad," one said. "Looks a lot like his Dad in these photos!" another added.

Indeed, if you look back at photographs of Prince Philip at the same age, Edward certainly has a lot of his father's features.

Prince Philip pictured in 1989

Speaking about his new patronage, Edward said: "Some say The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is in my DNA; it's certainly been a major part of my life for a very long time.

"Being asked to take on the role of patron after my father is a particular honour and quite a responsibility.

"Sustaining and enhancing what is arguably his greatest legacy around the world matters a great deal to me, as does pursuing the Award's long-term ambition of universal access so that every eligible young person has the opportunity to participate.

"Above all, I hope to ensure The Award to which my father gave his title, those that achieve it, and those who deliver it continue to enjoy the recognition they so richly deserve."

King Charles conferred the new royal titles on his younger brother on Edward's 59th birthday last week.

Edward and Sophie's 15-year-old son, James, Viscount Severn, has taken over his father's former title – Earl of Wessex.

