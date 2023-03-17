Meghan Markle's cute nursery transformation complete with a fluffy toy lamb See how the Duchess of Sussex designed the room for charity

Meghan Markle’s stunning nursery transformation has been unveiled.

On Thursday, the Instagram account for Harvest Home, a charity that supports pregnant domestic violence victims, posted images of the impressive room —formerly a storage room their L.A. facility — along with a thank you.

"Thanks to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and the team at Archewell, we're thrilled to unveil our brand new baby boutique! Last week, they so generously shared their time and resources to transform our empty storage room into a charming space filled with donated clothes, baby accessories, and essential items," they captioned the post.

"Our residents have already used points earned in classes on their first round of baby gear. As women continue to work towards their educational goals, the baby boutique will ensure that they graduate from Harvest Home with everything they need!" they added.

Fans were impressed with the beautiful display, complete with a fluffy toy lamb, and took time to congratulate Meghan for her efforts.

"It's beautiful…Duchess Meghan has always been generous that's why I admire her. I will make a donation for this beautiful organization," wrote one.

"Meghan's and Archwell team are just the best keep up the good work Harvest Home," commented another.

"One thing I know about Harry and Meghan and the charities they work with is that they know how to choose the ones that are really impactful. That speaks a lot about Harvest Home."

The news comes after Meghan and her team spent International Women's Day at a Harvest Home venue in Los Angeles last Thursday, where she was seen caringly folding the baby clothing she had donated during the visit.

The mum-of-two was seen leaving a donation of her own, including a pair of Ugg boots, and some baby onesies that are thought to be hand-me-downs from Princess Lilibet.

One photo from the day saw her with her arm around one of the volunteers as she and her staff were told about the important work that the charity undertakes.

Another showed volunteers preparing boxes to give to those whom the charity helps.

The pictures were shared on social media with fans once again congratulating Meghan.

"Meghan is a phenomenal woman. Harvest Home LA…thank you for the great work you do and continue to do to help the less fortunate God bless you!" commented one.

Harvest Home helps provide housing, mental well-being support, and classes to expectant mothers who have faced tremendous challenges such as domestic violence, substance use, and homelessness. Since it was founded in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 pregnant women and their children.

