The Princess of Wales' special bond with her children's cousins Mia and Lena Tindall

It's no secret that Princess Kate is an exceptional mother, but did you know she also has a very special bond with her children's cousins, Mia Tindall, nine and, Lena Tindall, four.

It appears that the daughters of Zara and Mike Tindall share the same love of sport as the Princess of Wales, who, much like the sister duo, has a knack for rugby as the Patron of the Rugby Football Union.

WATCH: Kate Middleton showcases her rugby skills at Twickenham Stadium

The special connection was made after dad Mike exclusively told HELLO! back in February, how much his two eldest children adore rugby and all sports, much like the Princess, revealing that they attend rugby training every Sunday at their local club, Minchinhampton.

Kate impressed everyone with her rugby skills

Speaking at the Legends of Rugby Dinner, he said: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

Kate famously showed off her rugby skills in February last year when she took part in a gruelling training session at Twickenham Stadium to mark the announcement of her two new rugby patronages - and Mike was certainly impressed.

Mia and Lena take after their dad

The former England player was asked about his cousin-in-law's efforts on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby at the time, where he confessed he thought she looked "effortless" on the pitch.

Kate has a lovely relationship with the girls

Co-host Alex Payne told Mike and James Haskell: "Well can I just say something which is 77 caps for your country [James] and 75 caps for your country [Mike], she looks a more natural rugby player than both of you put together."

Mike replied: "I text Ellis [Genge] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on' so I could sort of… family WhatsApp group, get to her, and he said, 'No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,' and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature." "She looked unbelievably natural," agreed Alex.

