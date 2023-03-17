Princess Anne's exciting plans ahead of Mother's Day revealed The Princess Royal has two children, Peter and Zara

The Princess Royal has been spotted enjoying the thrilling action at Cheltenham Festival this week, joining her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

And there's more fun to come for Princess Anne this weekend ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. The Princess will attend Scotland's match against Italy in the Six Nations tournament at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Anne has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986 and has attended every match at this year's Six Nations.

Last weekend during Scotland's clash against Ireland, Anne was captured showing her concern after one of Ireland's players, Garry Ringrose, had to be stretchered off the pitch after receiving oxygen following a horror crash. To the relief of those watching, he managed to give a small thumbs up as he was carried off – but Anne was clearly concerned.

The Princess could be seen asking Ireland's Johnny Sexton, "Is Garry alright?" as they spoke at the end of the match - see the sweet moment here.

No doubt, Anne will celebrate Mother's Day with her children and grandchildren, as Zara and Peter live on her Gatcombe Park estate.

Anne, who married her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in 1992, is grandmother to Zara's three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, who turns two next week, as well as Peter's daughters, Savannah, 12, and ten-year-old Isla.

Peter, Anne and Zara (behind Anne) at the Epsom Derby last year

Earlier this week, the Princess Royal was among the senior royals to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, joining the King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

