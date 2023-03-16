Zara Tindall just floored us in her fitted flares at Cheltenham Festival

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall has wowed us with every one of her outfits at this week's Cheltenham Festival, and Thursday's look was no different.

The royal looked beautiful as ever for her third appearance at the event, this time opting for a dramatically different ensemble. Cosying up to her husband Mike Tindall, Zara looked beautiful in a grey tweed suit comprised of a structured jacket and a pair of fabulous fitted flares.

Zara Tindall and husband Mike attended day three of Cheltenham

Zara opted for a simple crew-neck top underneath her jacket. She styled the look with a burgundy hat and her go-to wine-coloured Lalage Beaumont handbag. Perfection!

Meanwhile, Mike looked dapper in a brown tweed jacket, beige chinos and a flat cap, adding a burgundy tie to match his wife's accessories.

Zara looked amazing in a tweed suit featuring fitted flares

Zara's 'Odette Mini Dolomite Pebble Print' handbag is sadly out of stock in the royal's favourite burgundy shade, but it's still available in both black and tan.

Odette Mini Dolomite Pebble Print Handbag, £750, Lalage Beaumont

Zara works with stylist Annie Miall on her outfits for racing events, and often blends a mix of designers, country brands and high street. Of course, she finishes each look with a statement hat – this year, she has so far chosen pieces from royal favourite Juliette Botterill, whose pieces have also been worn by Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Autumn Phillips.

Husband Mike is even a fan of the hats, and even looked forward to the festival in March by posting a funny video about his wife's favourite accessories...

WATCH: Mike Tindall jokes about wearing Zara's hats again

Loading the player...

The royal has been joined at Cheltenham this year by her close friend Natalie Pinkham, who is also a styling client of Annies – as well as the likes of Georgia Toffolo and singer Laura Wright. The Queen Consort also attended on Wednesday, wrapping up warm in a cosy wide-brim hat, while Zara's brother Peter Phillips also appeared at the festival on Tuesday.

Unlike Royal Ascot, there is actually no formal dress code in place at the Cheltenham Festival – it recently relaxed its sartorial rules – though Zara always chooses to wear headwear in bold shades, as do most other attendees. The website states: "At Cheltenham Racecourse we believe racing should be enjoyed by anyone and everyone.

Mike and Zara looked seriously sweet together

"And one thing is certainly true, the more relaxed and comfortable we feel, the more likely we are to have a great time. So that’s why we've created one very simple piece of guidance, to come 'dressed to feel your best'."

Zara has previously said that she feels it's important to dress smartly at certain events as a member of the royal family, so no doubt her racing style won't be changing anytime soon...

