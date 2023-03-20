Happy 2nd birthday Lucas Tindall! 8 cute photos of Zara and Mike's youngest child Zara Tindall is mum to Mia, Lena and Lucas with her former rugby player husband Mike

A very happy birthday to Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest child, Lucas, who turns two on 21 March.

Little Lucas looks like a real cheeky chappy in the photos we have seen of him, which are normally at horse events with his mum, dad and sisters Mia and Lena.

As Lucas celebrates his second birthday, HELLO! takes a look back at his first two years with some adorable photos and dad Mike speaks about his son in the video below.

Baby Lucas Tindall

Lucas had just turned one in this snap, taken at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk in April 2022. We love how he's looking back to watch his sisters.

Zara Tindall with son Lucas

Mum Zara carried her baby boy in this sunny photo during the Norfolk horse trials in 2022. How sweet is Lucas gripping onto his mum's jacket collar?

Lucas looked so excited to be holding a horse in this picture, which was taken at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August 2022.

Mike Tindall with son Lucas

Mike and Lucas had a ball on the teacup ride in the fairground of the Burnham Market International Horse Trials.

This is such a funny photo of Lucas trying to escape his dad's grip. Nothing like a cheeky, wriggly toddler!

Speaking of cheeky, Lucas' expression in this snap is absolutely priceless. We wonder what he was thinking…

Lucas Tindall and sister Mia

So sweet! Big sister Mia took her baby brother on the carousel at a horse evening festival at Gatcombe Park in August 2022.

Mia entertained Lucas by playing aeroplanes at the same event – looks like he loved it!

