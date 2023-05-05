What time is the coronation day flypast?

The Red Arrows' flypast is due to take place on 6 May after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned

King Charles III's coronation will see several ancient traditions – as well as some new ones – take place over this extra special May bank holiday weekend. But one of those traditions, the flypast of the Red Arrows, can be a bit of a blink-and-you'll-miss-it affair.

So, for all those hoping to catch a glimpse of the amazing aerial moment which will be taking place following the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, here's all you need to know about the flypast's time, route, and how it might be affected by the weather…

What time is the coronation flyover?

© Tim Graham A flypast at Buckingham Palace

The Red Arrows flypast is due to be taking place at around 2.15pm BST on 6 May 2023. This will follow the coronation of King Charles at 11am BST and his return to Buckingham Palace, which is due to commence at 1pm BST.

The coronation flypast will display the aerial talents of members of all three of the UK's armed forces, and shall be watched by His Majesty and other senior members of the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Those watching from the palace are expected to begin walking out onto the balcony from around 2.15 BST, giving all those watching from the Mall another chance to celebrate with Charles and family prior to the flyover.

WATCH: King Charles' coronation traditions and rituals explained

Where can I see the coronation flypast?

© Getty Images The flypast will be quick but is a must see event

As well as being visible from the Mall as the Red Arrows shoot over Buckingham Palace, before making its way over the capital's skies the coronation flypast will first be visible over several sections of England. The aircraft are expected to begin their journey by flying over the North Sea, and will then make their way to London through flying over parts of East Anglia and then Essex.

Following their journey over Green Park, the Mall and Buckingham Palace, The Telegraph reports that the Arrows will then disperse and fly over Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

Will the coronation flypast be taking place on Saturday?

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the coronation flyover, the Red Arrows' appearance over Buckingham Palace on Saturday is very dependent on the weather. Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston has revealed the chances of the flypast happening are "50/50", and that the final decision will be made just one or two hours before it is due to start.

MORE: How much will King Charles' coronation cost?

© Getty Images The Red Arrows' performances require good weather

Forecasters expect conditions in London to be cloudy and wet on Saturday, which could hamper the ability of pilots to fly safely. Sir Michael's full statement read: "The weather isn't looking brilliant, but there's nothing we can do about it. We have to be safe, we have to make sure that we aren't taking any unnecessary risks.

"We'll make a weather call one or two hours before the actual moment, but if there's rain and low cloud then it will be almost impossible to get it through. It's 50/50 at the moment, but we have lots of options, the decision will be made, at this stage we're hoping for the best."

DISCOVER: Who are the longest-reigning British monarchs?

© King Charles The coronation flypast will celebrate the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla

© Getty Images A similar flypast was held for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, although hers contained more aircraft

Charles has requested his coronation be scaled back owing to the cost of living crisis in the UK

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.