Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after coronation in gorgeous post with daughters

Sarah Ferguson is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and the pair share daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence following the coronation as she shared a photo with her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, ahead of the concert that was hosted at Windsor Castle.

The trio, who call themselves "the Tripod", sported glamorous attire for the concert, with Eugenie updating her makeup look for the night with smoky eye makeup and pink lip gloss. Sarah stood in the middle of her two daughters while her gorgeous red curls cascaded down her shoulders, as she styled out a black coat with an oversized belt and a plaid skirt.

In a touching caption, the mum-of-two said: "Last weekend at the Coronation concert with my girls. I felt so lucky to have been invited and included in what was a mesmeric concert, and magical performances. To enjoy it all together was such an honour and I am deeply grateful."

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the stunning image, as one commented: "They are a reflection of you - all goodness," and a second enthused: "So glad you were there to enjoy with the family! I watched online. What a wonderful show!!"

A third posted: "You deserved to be there. I'm happy you were included," while a fourth penned: "You should always be included," and a fifth shared their love for Princess Beatrice as they left a comment that read: "My soft spot is for princess B, she's such a beautiful woman / gentle soul."

Sarah wasn't present at the actual ceremony, but she still shared a supportive message to the newly-crowned King as she reflected on the event. "Sincerest congratulations to Their Majesties, the King and Queen," Sarah wrote.

It was revealed in April that Sarah wasn't invited to the coronation, and whilst promoting her new novel on Loose Women, she revealed her plans for the big day.

"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said.

Sarah also confirmed there wasn't any bad blood due to her not being invited, as she added: "I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from him [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out."

She continued: "I think it's really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television!"

And there's a little old people's home nearby and I've got a little van… it's a three-wheeler. "Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches."

True to her word on Friday, Sarah shared photographs of a tea party she'd set up for a nearby care home close to her Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.

The Instagram snaps showed a table covered in a red and white checked tablecloth and covered in an array of sweet treats, fit for a King and Queen!

The spread included Charles' Crunchy Cream Cake, Camilla's Tea, as well as scones, strawberries and a hamper full of picnic goodies.

