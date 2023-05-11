Mike Tindall sparks major fan reaction after unexpected video you don’t want to miss

Mike Tindall often delights fans with a candid update on social media but on Wednesday, the former rugby star shared a rather unexpected video that nearly left fans speechless.

Taking to the official Instagram account for his podcast, the Good, the Bad and the Rugby the 44-year-old former England rugby captain, could be seen lipsyncing to Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive. In the hilarious clip, Mike is wearing a T-Shirt adorned with the podcast branding and singing into a Blackeye gin bottle.

Captioning the clip, were the words: "LATE EUROVISION ENTRY Step aside @maemuller, Team GBR has got this… Just kidding - best of luck to our UK Eurovision entrant this weekend!! For more exceptional entertainment, be sure to grab tickets to our World Cup Afterparty Tour! Head to the link in bio for more info!"

Friends and fans of the sportsman couldn't get enough of his hilarious performance and took to the comments section with words for the star. "No one would stand a chance if you entered the Eurovision song contest," one fan penned alongside a string of laughing emojis.

A second added: "B***** brilliant." A third replied writing: "Should have performed the other night at #coronationconcert." Mike recently caught fans' attention at the coronation concert and showed off his moves as he danced the night away with his wife Zara Tindall to Lionel Richie's All Night Long. The couple attended the celebratory event without their three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and baby Lucas.

One fan Tweeted: "Wouldn't you love to hang out with Mike Tindall?" whilst another said: "I wish there was a red button option to just watch Mike Tindall living his best life." A third commented: "Mike Tindall is a total ledge #CoronationConcert that is couple goals right there."

Whether it's singing on dancing, it's safe to say the athlete isn't shy of a performance, back in November 2022, Mike showed off his rapping skills during his stint on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, where he impressively performed Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby after revealing to journalist, Charlene White, he knew all the words to the song as well as Boom! Shake The Room by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince.

Mike then proceeded to rap whilst his fellow campmates joined in on the backing vocals. Impressed by his amazing talent, DJ Chris Moyles renamed Mike "Vanilla Mike".

One person tweeted: "Mike Tindall rapping to Ice Ice Baby and Boom! Shake the room has already made this year's #ImACeleb worth watching," while another added: "Mike Tindall is bossing I'm a celeb - I so did not expect his encyclopedic knowledge of 90s cheesy rap but I'm loving it!!"

A third viewer commented: "Loving Mike Tindall already!! Cheesy 90s rap… I'm here for it!" while another wrote: "Can just imagine Mike Tindall being the one to get up on karaoke at family parties with the royal family."

In the same episode, Mike revealed how he first met his wife, Zara. Speaking to campmates Babatúndé Aléshé and Owen Warner, he explained that the pair met in Sydney in 2003.

